Hyderabad: Ganja, MDMA Seized From Inter State Drug Peddlers

Eleven interstate drug and ganja dealers were detained in separate cases here on Wednesday. A Special Operations Team (SOT) brought the 11 accused, who are from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and the city, into custody from various places across Hyderabad during the last few days for dealing with MDMA in powder form and dried ganja, based on tip off.

According to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra, police confiscated 50 gms of Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) and 45 kgs of ganja from the 11 suspects.

The Cyberabad Police Department has intensified checks to tackle the drug menace, and in the last two months, 132 FIRs have been filed and 257 people have been arrested, with 263 kilogrammes of ganja, 27 pills of MDMA (three grammes in powder form), 10 Ecstasy pills, and other narcotics seized, according to the Commissioner. MDMA, sometimes known as 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy,' is a party or recreational drug.