Hyderabad Gangrape Case Updates: Man Arrested For Circulating Videos

HYDERABAD: Cyber Crime police officials arrested a YouTube journalist named Subhani for allegedly circulating videos of what was purportedly the footage of the Jubilee Hills rape victim in the car with the four youngsters.

The police are mulling legal action against BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao and are in the process of seeking opinion from legal experts in connection with the release of the video and images released by him recently.

The police have also filed cases against two people and a YouTube channel for circulating the videos of the minor rape victim and the juveniles in contravention of Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

On Saturday, June 4, the BJP MLA released a video showing the minor rape survivor in a car, in an intimate position and alleging that an MLA’s son was with her in the vehicle. The BJP MLA also showed images taken from a video taken from inside the car which was compromising the identity of the minor survivor as well as the juveniles in conflict with the law.

The video went viral on social media along with a picture of four boys shared on Instagram by a user who blurred the middle picture and marking out the other four as the alleged accused.

Raghunandan Rao who is a BJP MLA From Dubbaka and a lawyer himself claimed that he had more evidence and that of the police failed to take action he would produce the evidence in court at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile the cops on Sunday apprehended another juvenile for his alleged involvement in the sensational gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills here, even as Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case.

With this, the police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three children in conflict with law (juveniles) in connection with the case. The police are on the lookout for another suspect Ummer Khan who is absconding. The police are questioning the role of a fifth person who is said to be the son of a ruling party MLA in the case.

Also Read: Hyderabad Teen Gangrape: CLUES Team Collects Evidence from Seized Cars