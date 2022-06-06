Hyderabad Gangrape Case: Police Record Victim's Statement Again

HYDERABAD: Investigation into the gangrape of the minor girl in an isolated place in Jubilee Hills has picked up pace and the city police are now in the process of recording the statements of the gangrape survivor under Section 164 for the second time.

A judge has recorded the statements of the victim and her parents. Meanwhile, the Jubilee Hills Police have sought custody of the four accused of one week and filed a petition in the Namapally Court in this regard. All four out of the five accused have been caught by the Hyderabad Police and the two vehicles - a Mercedes Benz and an Innova car in which the victim was allegedly raped were seized by the police and sent for forensic examination. The Innova was recovered from a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday. The accused who had reportedly left the city after the case was filed were hiding in the farmhouse which belonged to a politician known to them.

They are said to have tried to destroy evidence, by wiping the car clean, But the CLUES team managed to recover some crucial evidence — such as biological fluid, earrings, footwear, and hair and sent them for forensic examination. The police have now invoked Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offense or giving false information to screen the offender) against the accused. The police examined the two vehicles for the second time on Monday for further clues.

