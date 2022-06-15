HYDERABAD: In the latest updates related to the investigation in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case, the Hyderabad Police is likely to conduct a Test Identification Parade (TIP) of the suspects (the five minors and A1 accused) in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case very soon. The court will appoint a designated office for this purpose.

Before that, the police will have to file a requisition in the designated courts explaining the necessity to hold a TIP as the victim did not meet the suspects prior to the day of the sexual assault on May 28.

Meanwhile, the five-day custody of the juvenile suspects in the case ended on Tuesday. The Police have filed a case against the Innova (SUV) driver and the parents of all the six accused of attempting to erase the evidence in the vehicle.

As per sources the accused were keeping watch on the victim’s parents response and once the case was registered they had allegedly fled from the city.

Also Read: Cant Find Fault With Pubs, Sonu Sood On Hyderabad Gangrape Incident