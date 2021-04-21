Hyderabad: Funbucket Bhargav Womaniser, Emotionally Blackmails Girls: Ex-girlfriend

Fun Bucket Bhargav alias Chippada Bhargav has been arrested by Vizag police in Hyderabad for sexually assaulting a minor girl. A case has been registered against Bhargav in Visakhapatnam for cheating a minor girl under the name of TikTok videos. Earlier in an interview, Bhargav's ex-girlfriend said that "He lives off women and he is a womaniser. She had also said that he does emotional blackmail and doesn't respect women.

Bhargav earned fame with his videos on Funbucket's YouTube channel and later with his Tik Tok videos. Bhargav belongs to Vizianagaram district Kohavalasa. According to police Bhargav, got close to the 14-years girl after seeing her in Tik Tok videos. Later, he proposed to the victim but she rejected him. After being rejected, Bhargav allegedly started blackmailing the victim and told her that he will leak her inappropriate videos on Social Media platforms.

The case came to light after the victim's family lodged a complaint against Bhargav in Pendurthi police station. Then, the Hyderabad police arrested Bhargav and transferred the case to Disha police in Visakhapatnam. The ACP said the accused was produced before the judicial Magistrate and was sent to judicial remand till May 3. A white Nissan vehicle and the accused's mobile phone were seized from the social media star's possession.