Hyderabad: Former Shaikpet MRO Sujatha Dies

HYDERABAD: Former Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Ch Sujatha of Shaikpet, was found dead on Saturday morning. While her family members state that she had died of dengue and heart attack. Her body is currently at the Gandhi hospital for post-mortem.

Doctors at NIMS Hospital have confirmed that Sujatha had died due to a heart attack. She was admitted to the hospital a week ago due to illness and she was also suffering from cancer. During the course of treatment she also had dengue and subsequently died of a heart attack, doctors said. Her body was shifted to her residence at Chikkadapally by her family members.

Sujatha who was a Mandal Tahsildar at Shaikpet was arrested in 2020 related to a land scam, along with Revenue Inspector of the same mandal, K Nagarjuna Reddy, and Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector of police, A Ravinder, pertaining to prime land in the upmarket Banjara Hills area. Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided Sujatha’s residence and discovered cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh apart from gold ornaments and other valuables. Sujatha earlier worked as MRO of Amberpet and Mushirabad zones.

Just ten days after her arrest on June 7, 2020, her husband Ajay Kumar committed suicide on June 17. He ended his life by jumping off a residential building near Chikkadpally in the city. Ajay Kumar was working as an assistant professor at Osmania University, and was depressed following her arrest and also being questioned in the corruption case by the ACB officials.

Sujatha reportedly went into depression after that and had even rejected the offer to rejoin services.She is survived by a young son.

