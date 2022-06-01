HYDERABAD: Punjagutta Police on Tuesday arrested a fitness trainer for uploading intimate and nude videos on social media of a woman whom he was in a relationship with.

As per reports, the man named Sachin who hailed from Maharashtra had come to Hyderabad and was working as a fitness trainer. He was in a relationship with the victim who was a dancer and junior artist from West Bengal for a brief period. He had recorded their intimate moments on video without her knowledge and also taken her nude pictures.

After a fallout, he started harassing her and threatened to upload the videos. Sachin eventually shared the videos with her friends and also uploaded it on the internet.

Aggrieved the victim approached the Punjagutta Police and filed a complaint. Based on her complaint the police took Sachin into custody and are investigating the matter.

