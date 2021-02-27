Hyderabad Firm Funlab Cheats BTech Students With Fraudulent Job Offers

With private hiring going down in recent times, jobs at companies are much sought after. A job doesn't mean just employment but also a lot of prestige. Job racketeers exploit this appeal to lure the youth in small towns and even in the outskirts of big cities. A similar situation happened in a Hyderabad Firm. FunLab Technologies took advantage of the present situation of unemployment.

Hundreds of students have been charged with securities deposits ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 for offering jobs to BTech freshers. Within a month after handing over the appointment letters to the freshers.. the firm turned its route. The owner of the Company is absconding.

Victims came to know about the fraud when they found that the HR website of the respective company stopped working. Employees who got worried about this situation complained to the police. They alleged that the owner of FunLab Technologies had run away in the past too. The victims said that they will also file a complaint to the Labour Commissioner.

Also Read: Report Financial Frauds On WhatsApp Or Call Cyberabad Control Room