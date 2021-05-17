Hyderabad: Fire Engulfs House in Avanti Nagar, One Dead

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a house in Hyderabad's Avanti Nagar neighborhood. The incident resulted in the death of one person.

On Saturday morning, a short circuit caused a massive fire at a house in Avanti Nagar, Hyderabad. Five members of a family were caught in the blaze. Locals who saw the fire alerted the authorities right away.

Locals saw the fire and called 100, prompting Narayanaguda police and firefighters to rush to the scene and extinguish it. The fire was put out after five people were saved. Gaurinath (38), on the other hand, had already died. The remaining four were rushed to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.