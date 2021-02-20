Hyderabad Engg Student Held For Stalking Classmate, Toy Gun Recovered

Hyderabad: An engineering student was booked for stalking on Friday since he was allegedly harassing his female classmate at Jawaharnagar. The accused, Abhishek, 20, was stalking one of his classmates with whom he had a previous acquaintance.

Police said that the accused and his female friend were in love. But during the lockdown, the girl went to her native place. Her parents observed that she was talking frequently to the accused over the phone and they counseled her to stay away from him since they belong to different castes.

Following the counseling, the girl started to avoid him by not responding to his phone calls and messages. Recently, when she returned to the city to attend the college after it was reopened, the accused allegedly questioned her about why she was avoiding him.

He allegedly threatened her of sharing her personal photos online, if she continues to avoid him. Meanwhile, the girl informed her brother that the accused is in possession of her photos. On Friday, after her brother called the accused to hold discussions, they met in Jawaharnagar limits

When Abhishek along with his friends met the victim’s brother, the latter noticed a pistol, assumed it to be real and alerted police on Dial 100. The accused was thrashed by the locals and the weapon was snatched. Police rushed to the spot, took him into custody, and found that it was a toy pistol.

A case was registered and a probe is on. Jawaharnagar inspector Madhu Kumar said that based on the complaint given by her brother a case was registered against the accused on the charge of stalking and intimidation.