Hyderabad: Drunk Couple Kill Newborn In Saidabad

In a bizarre incident, parents killed their 22-day-old child in Saidabad of Hyderabad. According to the police, Podila Rajesh and Jahnavi are a couple from Kranthi Nagar basti of Saidabad. Rajesh works as a security guard and has a baby. Recently Jahnavi gave birth to another child.

However, the couple had a habit of drinking alcohol and in this context, on Friday night both of them consumed alcohol and started quarrelling. After getting into a heated argument, the husband attacked the wife with a plastic pipe.

Jahnavi, who get frightened with his move, hold her 22-day-old baby to escape from her husband. The infant sustained eye injuries and as Jahnavi held the baby’s throat, the infant went into coma due to suffocation. Locals who noticed their fight, rushed the baby to a private hospital and shifted to Niloufer Hospital for better treatment. However, doctors confirmed that the child is already dead.

The police further said, two years ago, the couple have behaved the same but at that time the child was about five months. The intoxicated couple threw the baby from the house. Police registered a case against the parents and are investigating the case.