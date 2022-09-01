HYDERABAD: In a major operation an interstate drug trafficking racket was busted by the Hyderabad Narcotics wing which was said to be operating through the Dark Web and an App. The payments for these transactions were done only through cryptocurrency and the drugs were supplied to customers through ordinary couriers.

Two interstate drug suppliers from Goa and Rajasthan and six drug peddlers were arrested and police officials seized psychotropic substances like MDMA, Charas, and LSD worth over Rs.9 lakh.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand while speaking at a press conference later in the day said that the trafficking of drugs was being done through the dark net those caught were all highly educated people. People from Film Industry, high profile people, and children belonging to affluent families were in their network.

The gang was operating through an App called Wicker Me and the payments were done only through cryptocurrency. After payment, the drugs would be sent through ordinary courier services, directly to their home.

Narender Narayan was the main kingpin and there were over 450 consumers on the list and it is reported that he had done close to 30 lakh worth of transactions. Another person name Farhan Mohd Ansari was also part of this network and he is said to have done about 15 lakh worth of transactions.

Also Watch: Hyderabad CP CV Anand Press Meet About Drugs Case

Also Read: Rachakonda Police Bust Fingerprint Surgery Racket Involved In Sending Youth For Gulf Jobs