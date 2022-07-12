Hyderabad: Drug Racket Busted in SR Nagar, Five Held

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) busted a drug racket and arrested five drug peddlers in Madhuranagar under SR Nagar police station limits on Tuesday.

The authorities have recovered 36 grams of Methamphetamine - a recreational drug worth Rs 2 lakhs from their possession. The Narcotics Enforcement Wing has handed over the accused to SR Nagar police for further investigation.

Acting on a tip off , the Narcotics Enforcement Wing along with SR Nagar police conducted a raid and nabbed the peddlers.

Prime members from the drug racket gang, Naveen from Chennai and Balaji from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh are absconding, the police informed.

Patta Joseph (22), a resident of Shaikpet, Bala Manikanta (30) of Gachibowli, Samantha Rao (24) of Kondapur, Chintala Sairam (24) and Akhil Kumar (26), residents of Madhuranagar have been taken into custody and are being investigated and 16 abusers were absconding, the police said.

