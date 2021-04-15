Hyderabad: Driver, Cleaner Burnt Alive As Container Catches Fire Near Himayatsagar

Hyderabad: Two persons were charred to death after a moving container lorry went up in flames on the Outer Ring Road near Himayat Sagar here on Thursday morning. Sources said the mishap occurred when the lorry carrying a load of fisheries products from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad collided with another vehicle.

The large container with a load of prawns coming from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh collided with an AC container en route to Hyderabad. Due to the impact, a fire broke out and engulfed the driver’s cabin, leaving no space for its driver and cleaner to escape. The two victims were burnt to death in the fire. The deceased were identified as Suraj and Murtunujan, the driver and a cleaner respectively, and were said to be residents of Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Rajendranagar police reached the spot shortly after the incident. Fire department officials rushed to the spot with fire engines and attempted to douse the fire. However, two lives were lost, and the container was also gutted in the fire. The Rajendranagar police are investigating the matter.