HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against Gunampalli Eknath Reddy, grandson of the popular sweet mart owner late G. Pulla Reddy here. Police have registered a case under the Domestic Violence Act based on the complaint of Pragnya Reddy against him and his family members.

The victim who is the daughter-in-law of the owner of G Pulla Reddy sweets chain, G Raghava Reddy and Bharathi Reddy stated that her husband Eknath along with his family was allegedly harassing her for additional dowry and even accused them of attempting to her murder her on May 10 by smothering her with a pillow.

Pragnya has been married to Eknath Reddy, the second son of Raghava Reddy, for eight years. She alleged that Eknath along with her parents-in-law and sister-in-law G Srividya conspired against her to file a divorce as she had not met their demands for additional dowry. She mentioned that at the time of her wedding, her parents gave her in-laws Rs 75 lakh in cash, silver articles worth Rs 10 lakhs, gold and diamond jewelry, a tiger’s claw worth Rs 9.5 lakhs, and a diamond necklace worth Rs 35 lakhs to her sister-in-law Srividya.

Pragnya claimed that her husband and his family constructed a wall without her knowledge on the first floor of her residence and blocking the way to the main steps, preventing her from even getting water, and even locked her in the house. She also stated that her in-laws tried to evict her and their minor daughter from their residence. When they attempted to murder her she tried to lodge a police complaint, but they threatened to kill her minor daughter and her parents, she stated.

A case under sections 498(A), 341 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act against Eknath, Raghava Reddy, and the two other family members was registered in the Punjagutta Police Station.

