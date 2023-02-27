HYDERABAD: A prominent city doctor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun on Monday. As per reports in Sakshi, the doctor identified as Dr. Mazharuddin Ali Khan, a resident of Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills, was taken to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills after the incident. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Dr. Mazharuddin is said to be a close relative of Chandrayanagutta AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi. Heavy security was deployed at the hospital and the media were not allowed inside the premises.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to his residence and the CLUES team was called to check the scene of the crime. A case was registered and an investigation has commenced. The reasons behind Dr. Mazharuddin's suicide are yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited...

Also Read: Warangal: Engg Student Commits Suicide After her Pics Appear Online