Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Bust Credit Card Fraud, 2 Delhi Residents Nabbed

Hyderabad: Two people, cheated a city-based man after promising to extend the validity date of his credit card, were arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Monday.

Vineet Singh (28) and Deepak Singh (32), both natives of Delhi were arrested. According to the police, the duo called up people over the phone and posing as bank officials, told them their credit cards were about to expire.

“On the pretext of extending the validity, they collected One Time Passwords from the cardholders and duped them after withdrawing or transferring money from their accounts,” said KVM Prasad, ACP (Cybercrime), Hyderabad.

Upon a complaint from the victim, who lost Rs 50,000 to the gang, the Cybercrime wing registered a case and traced the fraudsters to Delhi. A special team then reached Delhi and took them into custody.