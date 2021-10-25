HYDERABAD: Three persons including two women were killed in a horrific road accident after their car crashed into the road median on the Outer Ring Road in Yadagiripalli at Keesara mandal near the city outskirts on Monday morning.

Police said the victims, were proceeding towards Hyderabad when the mishap occurred. One of the victims was identified as Shankaramma, who is the wife of Hyderabad Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad and her sister.

The accident is suspected to have occurred due to the driver losing control of the steering wheel and the car went and hit the road median. The other two people who were injured were shifted to a hospital nearby and the bodies of those who died were shifted for autopsy.

The Keesara police have registered a case and are investigating.

