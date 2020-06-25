HYDERABAD: A constable working with Hyderabad City Police has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

The incident came to light on Thursday after the victim's family approached the police. The incident reportedly happened two months ago and the victim is said to be the daughter of a close relative of the constable. According to the family members of the victim, the constable, identified as VS Umesh, lured the minor girl and allegedly resorted to sexual assault on her when she was alone at home.

The constable lives in the first floor of the same building where the victim and her family reside.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bowenpally Ch Anjaiah said, "The victim's family lodged a complaint on Thursday following which we have registered a case. We are investigating the incident. As per procedure, the victim, along with her parents, was sent to a Bharosa centre for the purpose of recording her statement."

The constable was taken into custody, he stated.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar also tweeted about the arrest. “No one is above the law. We had to arrest a constable of Ramgopalpet who molested a girl. He is being sent to jail. I feel ashamed that there are such black sheep in our department,” his tweet read.