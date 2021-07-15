Hyderabad: Con Woman Claims She Can Speak To God To Solve Problems, Arrested

HYDERABAD: A con woman from Hyderabad who claimed that she could speak to God directly and solve people’s problems was arrested by the City Police and sent to Chanchalguda jail. Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday arrested and remanded the woman who was accused of defrauding several youngsters especially young women of lakhs of rupees by claiming to have powers where she could speak to God.

Going into details the accused Sanjana (50), who lives in Gokul Plots, at Venkataramana Colony in Kukkatpallu would cheat young women by playing upon their weaknesses and problems. She would tell them that she could speak to God and help them with their problems and hardships.

Trusting her many victims had deposited money into her account. However, she was caught by the cops when a young woman from Jubilee Hills fell into her trap after a marriage alliance was cancelled. She was charged up to Rs 70 lakh on several occasions for helping her improve her life. The victim's father, who realized that his daughter was being cheated, lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police. Sanjana was arrested and taken into custody. The police registered criminal cases against the accused under Sections 406, 420 and 508 of the IPC and shifted her to Chanchalguda jail.

Recently, another victim from the city had come forward and lodged a complaint against the accused at the Humayun Nagar police station, where a case was registered.

