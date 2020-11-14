Hyderabad: CBI Arrests Two IT Officials On Bribery Charges

The CBI has arrested two Income Tax inspectors in Hyderabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 80,000 for closing a pending tax matter, officials said on Friday. CBI arrested income tax inspectors -Thota Purushotham Rao and Itta Upender Rao. It is alleged that the complainant had a pending tax matter for which the duo demanded the bribe, they said.

A CBI spokesperson said that "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused and also another inspector of Income Tax while accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively. Searches have been conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and cash of approximately Rs. 5.50 lakh."