Hyderabad: A man called off his marriage at the last minute after he discovered that the bride’s family had given him an 'old bed' as part of the dowry. The girl’s family filed a cheating case after he refused to marry the girl despite police counselling.

As per reports the groom, who works as a bus driver hailing from Moulali was betrothed to a girl from Bandlaguda. They were engaged on February 13th and the marriage was scheduled for February 19th (Sunday). It was said to be a second marriage for both the girl and boy and the bride’s father told him that the previous furniture given as dowry would be given. The groom agreed with a condition that the bed given should be a new one only.

The girl’s family sent the furniture to his house and while they tried fixing the bed, the parts broke. The groom and his family did not turn up on the day of the marriage, and when the bride’s family went to their house, they told her father about the old bed and got in a fight and misbehaved with him. Despite pleading with the groom as all arrangements for the wedding and feast were made, and the relatives and guests were waiting, the groom refused to come for the marriage. The groom expressed his anger over being given an old bed which he claimed was ‘fixed and painted’ to look like a new one.

Following this, a complaint was lodged by the bride's father with the police. Despite police counselling the groom, he refused to marry the girl. The father had no choice but to file a case with the police. A case under Section 420 and other relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act was registered against the groom and his family.

