Hyderabad: Case Against Madhapur IT Firm for Cheating 800 Employees

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of fraud, employees of Innohub Technologies in Hyderabad city's IT hub were cheated to the tune of Rs 20 Crores after the company shut shop leaving more than 800 IT employees in the lurch. The employees filed a cheating case against the management of the company on Monday at the Madhapur Police Station.

The employers are said to have collected Rupees two lakh from each employee offering them monthly emoluments for 2 months training period. But little did these employees know that the employers would flee by night. About Rs. 20 Crore in total was collected from them and they were given two months' training and salaries.

However, two weeks ago, the company's website and e-mails were blocked by Innohub Technologies. The shocked employees tried to meet the employees of the company but they were shocked to see that the board was removed. Realizing that they were cheated, the software employees lodged a complaint at the Madhapur police station.

But the employees allege that the police were not taking up their case even though one week had elapsed. The aggrieved employees staged protests in front of the police station when the fraud came to light.

Also Read: Srikalahasthi: Debt-ridden Manager Behind Fincare Bank Robbery Bid