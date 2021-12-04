Hyderabad: Car Goes up in Flames After Crashing Into Truck on ORR

Dec 04, 2021, 15:12 IST
- Sakshi Post

A car crashed into stationary lorry and burst into flames on the ORR near Pedda Amberpet. The incident occurred while the car's driver, who was apparently driving at a high speed, was traveling from Shamshabad to Ghatkesar. The car caught fire as a result of the mishap and was completely destroyed in the fire. The truck sustained some damage.

Passers-by rushed to the car driver and saved him. He was taken to the hospital. Hayathnagar fire station officers went to the scene after getting information and controlled the fire.


Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana
Telangana accident cases
Advertisement
Back to Top