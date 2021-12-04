Hyderabad: Car Goes up in Flames After Crashing Into Truck on ORR

A car crashed into stationary lorry and burst into flames on the ORR near Pedda Amberpet. The incident occurred while the car's driver, who was apparently driving at a high speed, was traveling from Shamshabad to Ghatkesar. The car caught fire as a result of the mishap and was completely destroyed in the fire. The truck sustained some damage.

Passers-by rushed to the car driver and saved him. He was taken to the hospital. Hayathnagar fire station officers went to the scene after getting information and controlled the fire.