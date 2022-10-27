Hyderabad: Banjara Hill SI Found Dead On Moulali Railway Tracks

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a Sub Inspector was found dead on the railway tracks, close to the Moulali Railway station in the early hours of Friday morning.

As per reports a few locals who were walking along the tracks found scattered body parts alongside the tracks. They immediately called the Railway police. The police rushed to the spot and examined the place. Police identified the deceased to be that of SI B Ramana based on the evidence found near the dead body.

Ramana who hailed from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh belonged to the 2020 SI batch and was posted at Banjara Hills as a traffic SI.

Primarily it seemed to be a case of suicide, and the police registered a case and started an investigation. Looking at the violent nature of death it seemed that Ramana had put his head on the track and was crushed under the train and there might have been a very strong motive for him to take such a drastic step. Police are examining all angles and checking his call records for further details.

Further details are awaited...

