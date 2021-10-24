HYDERABAD/BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau seized huge quantities of high-quality synthetic drugs and marijuana in two separate incidents Thursday. More than the seizure of the drugs the NCB officials were shocked to see the way the drugs were hidden by the accused. As per reports the Hyderabad sub-zone of NCB intercepted a parcel and seized three kgs of pseudoephedrine. The drugs were cleverly concealed in the falls lines of three skirts, the NCB's Bengaluru zonal unit director Amit Ghawate said in a statement. The peddler booked the consignment through a private courier agency in Hyderabad, and had cleverly concealed the contraband and stitched them to avoid detection by the enforcement agency.

The parcel was to be sent to Australia and the consigner was from Chennai, Ghawate said in a statement. It was found that a peddler from Chennai had booked it using a false address in Narsapuram, AP. The real address of the accused in Chennai was later identified and NCB officials arrested him on Friday. Authorities said the investigation revealed that the peddler used forged documents to send the parcel. The parcel was tracked after receiving information from the NCB and was seized at the Bangalore Airport on Thursday.

In another case, four people were arrested at Devanahalli in Bengaluru when they were on the way to Hyderabad with huge quantities of Ecstasy pills, Methamphetamin, and Methaqualone from their possession.

A car coming from Bangalore to Hyderabad was stopped by the NCB at the Devanahalli check post on Saturday. The four in the car were arrested and interrogated, while one of them was identified as a man from Visakhapatnam and the other was a Bihar resident living in Hyderabad.

The syndicate was procuring a variety of drugs from suppliers based in Bengaluru and sold them to parties and in pubs in Hyderabad. According to the NCB, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore are becoming hotspots for smuggling drugs abroad. Intelligence sources say that it is a matter of concern that peddlers were smuggling drugs to Australia through Hyderabad and Mumbai using courier services.

