HYDERABAD: Just a week after a 14-year-old girl was raped in the Chandrayanagutta area in the old city of Hyderabad, another instance of rape of a minor girl was reported in the Chatrinaka police limits on Thursday.

The victim who is 17 years old was raped by two youths named Ali and Arbaaz in the Uppuguda area. As per reports Ali was known to the victim who had befriended her. After gaining her confidence he is said to have taken her home. She was sexually assaulted by Ali and his friend Arbaaz who was already there.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s family members a case was registered at the Chatrinaka police station. The police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating the case.

