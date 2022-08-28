Hyderabad: In a rather bizarre incident a minor boy set ablaze the owner of a pet cat after he was annoyed by the cat’ constant moaning. Though the victim died on Thursday night the incident came to light when the victim’s friend filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police in the city, on Saturday.

As per reports Harishwar Reddy alias Chintu (20) and a boy (17) from Nallapur, Kothuru Mandal, Rangareddy District were staying in one Dr. Menon's house at Mithilanagar in Banjara Hills Road No. 10. Ejaz Hussain (20) ( the victim) and Bran Stilling (20) who were from Assam were also renting a room in the same house and working as security guards.

On the night of 20th of this month, both Ejaz and Bran while going to their room after finishing their duties picked up a stray cat on the way. The cat was making constant noises and Harishwar Reddy was upset over the noise disturbing his sleep. The boy who was in a drunken state went to their room in anger and confronted them over the disturbance. A mild scuffle ensued and in a fit of anger, the minor boy poured petrol on Ejaz Hussain and set him on fire. Ejaz, who was seriously burnt was rushed to Osmania Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his burn on Thursday night.

Initially Harishwar Reddy first filed a false complaint along with the accused stating that Ejaz had accidentally caught fire. Later following a complaint filed by the deceased's friend Bran, who told the cops what happened, the police registered a case of murder against the boy and Harishwar Reddy and arrested them.

