Hyderabad: ACB Arrests Ex-DSP, HMDA Security Guard On Bribery Charges

HYDERABAD: A former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyara Jagan and an outsourced security guard named B Ramu working at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) here were arrested by the ACB in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly taking Rs 2 lakh bribe, the agency said on Wednesday.

The case was registered against the former DSP, Enforcement, HMDA who was waiting for posting after he demanded a bribe amount of Rs 4 lakh and accepted Rs 2 lakh as part payment which was sent through the security guard from the complainant to do an official favour.

As per reports, the bribe was paid to overlook deviations in the construction of apartments located at Mallampet in Dundigal Municipality by Koteshwara Rao, the Managing Partner of Prajapati Constructions & Developers. Koteshwara Rao gave the first amount to Jagan on June 11 through the guard Ramu. The victim approached the ACB as Jagan was harassing him to pay the remaining amount as well. He provided evidence against Jagan and also details of the phone conversations with him and Ramu.

The DSP was arrested from his residence at Habsiguda and the other accused were taken into custody and produced before the ACB Court where they were sent to judicial remand for further investigation.

