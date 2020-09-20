HYDERABAD: Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Saturday arrested two men illegally selling Mephentermine sulphate injections. Police had seized 150 injections from them.

According to a daily, the accused have been identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Shah Fahad staying in Al Jubail colony and Shaik Abdul Owais of Chanchalguda. Police said they were selling the injections to people without any prescription.

S Raghavendra, Inspector, Task Force (South) told the daily that there is a huge for mephentermine sulphate injection as it increases muscle growth. He added a man from Delhi called Vikram was supplying it to them via courier service.

It may be noted that Mephentermine sulphate is used by youngsters without any proper medical prescription and not knowing the ill-effects of it. Chaderghat police is looking into the matter.