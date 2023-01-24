Hyderabad: 13 Houses Burgled In One Night At Kukatpally

HYDERABAD: It seemed to be a burglars' night out in the city of Hyderabad after thieves broke into thirteen houses in the Kukatpally area and stole cash, gold, silver, and other valuables in one night. The incident came to light on Monday morning.

According to the police reports, on Sunday night a gang of thieves divided into groups and broke into houses in Dayarguda, Kerala Basti, and Devi Nagar colonies under the Kukatpally police limits. After breaking into the houses they ransacked the houses and stole whatever they could lay their hands on. In one house, Rs. 10,000 in cash was stolen, while in another house, silver chains and a laptop were stolen.

However the total value of the items stolen is yet to be ascertained as the owners were not available. Kukatpally police claimed that the complete details will be known only when the owners return to Hyderabad. Police and Clues team personnel were called in and they collected evidence from the houses where the burglary took place.

Based on the CCTV footages in the colonies, four unidentified persons were seen committing the thefts between 2 am and 4 am in the early hours.

The police are suspecting that the thefts were committed after the miscreants had conducted a recce in the colonies where they identified houses which were. Locked and committed the theft. Based on the complaint of the victims, a case has been registered. Kukatpally ACP Chandrasekhar, CI Narsing Rao are conducting the investigation.

