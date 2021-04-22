Hyd Railway Employee Missing After Whatsapp Status With Another Woman

Two men from different areas in the city went missing in the past week. Rakesh (30) a railway employee from Prashant Nagar, Moulali was stated to be missing from the 18th of this month after he went to work in Secunderabad as usual. As per reports after he went to the office, Rakesh's wife Ashwini noticed a photo of him with another girl on his cell phone Whatsapp status and called him up asking him about it.

Rakesh, who said that he would come home and explain, finally did not turn up and was said to be absconding. His wife tried calling him multiple times. A case was registered after a complaint was lodged with the police on Tuesday night after his cellphone was also switched off.

In another incident, Doddi Mahesh(19), son of Doddi Mallesh from Mirzalaguda went missing on Tuesday.

When his parents called him, as he had not returned home, the youngster said that he would be home before night. The family members complained to the police on Tuesday night after he failed to come home. A missing case was registered and the matter was being investigated.

