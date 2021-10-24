Hussainibagh Bangle Making Unit Raid: 10 Child Labourers Rescued

The Commissioner's Task Force (South) and Rein Bazaar police raided a bangle manufacturing unit in Hussainibagh and rescued ten minor children, who were found working there.

Aurangazeb, a Bihar native who ran the bangle factory and employed the children, was apprehended. According to the police, "He was forcing the children to work long hours while paying their parents' pitiful wages."

The children were handed over to officials from the Child Welfare Department and then taken to a rehabilitation centre. Aurangazeb has been slapped with cases at the Rein Bazaar police station.