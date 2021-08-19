UP Husband Throws Boiling Water on Wife Not Giving Birth to A Boy

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old woman was scalded after her husband threw hot water on her for not having a male child.

This incident occurred last week, but her husband, Satyapal, was charged on Wednesday when the woman's father filed a police case.

Sanjeev Bajpai, Superintendent of Police, stated that the accused is on the run and that attempts are being made to apprehend him as soon as possible.

Satyapal had also pressured the woman to obtain Rs 50,000 from her parents, according to the woman's father. The couple married in 2013 and have three daughters. Currently, the woman is being treated at a nearby hospital.