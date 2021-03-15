Husband Mute Witness As Brother, Friends Gangrape Wife in Rajasthan

In a shocking event that took place in Rajasthan, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men. What’s even more shocking is that the woman was raped in front of her husband but the man was not able to do anything.

The 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by five men in Rajasthan said a police officer. SP Vineet Kumar Bansal spoke about the incident and shared that the woman was raped by her ex-husband’s friends and brother. The couple, woman and her current husband were riding back home when the men stopped them at the Baran-Atru state highway on Saturday.

They were returning from Balaji Temple when the accused men stopped the couple and forcefully took them to a nearby field. They then gang-raped the woman while the husband was tied up. The current husband couldn’t do anything.

The couple went to Sadar police station to lodge a complaint. An FIR was registered against her Ex-husband Dinesh, his friends and brother. The investigation is currently underway.

Police recorded the woman’s statement. She was sent to the hospital for a medical examination. The police are currently looking for the accused men. Reports suggest that the relation between the woman and her ex-husband was not good. Even the family had filed complaints against each other.