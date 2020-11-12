Husband Gives Triple Talaq To Sleeping Wife Citing Vaginal Infection

A 24-year-old woman has lodged a complaint under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act against her husband for giving her 'triple talaq' or instant divorce after she was affected by a vaginal infection.

The woman, in her FIR filed on October 31, mentioned that she married Siddique Ali Syed on May 2, 2019, as per the wishes of her family. She said her husband worked at a private company. Soon after their marriage, her husband allegedly started mistreating her and taunted her over petty issues and even threatened to abandon her.

She was pregnant in July and was advised by the doctor to follow hygiene. As she used to be occupied with household work, she failed to follow the advice and developed an infection in her vagina. She was taken to a doctor by her parents. The doctor told her that she had been hit by “severe vaginal infection” and was admitted to the hospital. She said her husband left the hospital and did not return to see her.

Her parents took her to their home where she was recovering. On October 27, her husband came to see her and allegedly started abusing her and her family for money Rs. 1.50 lakh to marry another woman.

After that, he pronounced Talaq three times as Shabana was sleeping at that time. When she woke up, her family members informed her that Siddique had given her ‘triple talaq’. After that, approached the police and filed a complaint under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act against her husband.