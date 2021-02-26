PRAKASAM: Police solved the case of a pregnant woman found dead in Ullagallu village at Mundlamuru mandal in Prakasam district and arrested her husband and father-in-law for her death on Thursday. The murder was revealed after the post mortem reports showed injuries on the woman's body leading the police to the accused who confessed to killing her in connivance of his father. Darshi DSP Prakash Rao at a press conference held explained the facts of the case.

The accused Srinivasa Rao, son of Gurulingam of Kondaveeti village of Ullagallu, married Shailaja, daughter of Tanniru Venkayamma of Chilakaluripeta four years ago in an inter caste marriage. They have a three-year son and Shailaja was three months pregnant.On the 21st of this month Shailaja was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a cow shed. The woman's husband told the police that she had committed suicide.

According to the mother's complaint, the police registered a case and investigated the matter.Meanhwile the injuries on her body, based on the postmortem report showed that she didnt commit suicide but was actually killed.The accused in his confession told the cops that about a month ago when Srinivasa Rao was returning home from the farm, he noticed a young man from the same village running out of his residence. Suspecting her fidelity, the man started torturing and harassing the woman. On the 16th of this month, the village elders tried to solve the issue and told them to stay together. However, on the 21st of this month, Shailaja was found dead in a cattle shed.

The DSP said that her husband Srinivasa Rao had surrendered before the Tahsildar and pleaded guilty. The DSP explained that the accused had pleaded guilty to killing his wife and said that he strangled her neck by stamping on it with his leg while she was asleep. He said that he was upset that because of his wife extra marital affair he would lose face in the village and decided to kill her and portray it as suicide.