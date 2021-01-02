Humiliated By Personal Loan App Financiers, Medchal Man Commits Suicide

MEDCHAL: A man who took instant loans using different mobile phone apps killed himself in Medchal after private financiers allegedly harassed him to return the money on Saturday.

As per reports a man named Chandramohan committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Gundlapochampally village in Medchal district in Telangana state due to this harassment.

He had earlier complained to the police that the app operators were threatening him to pay up the loan amount. Despite the complaint, the harassment did not stop there and the operators started sending degrading messages to the numbers in his phone contact list.

Humiliated by this the victim is said to have committed suicide. Medchal Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The instant loan apps scam came to light after multiple suicide cases from Telangana. Cases of harassment, blackmail and suicide were also reported from other Indian states. The Telangana police are now investigating the case and have also put a ban on these apps and have requested Google to take all these apps off from the Play store and further advised the public to immediately report any such matter to the police, in case they are caught in a similar situation.

The Hyderabad police also arrested four persons including Chinese nationals. Zhu Wei aka Lambo was said to be the head of four call centres. Later during the investigation, the name, Yuan Yuan aka Sissi came to light. Sissi is the kingpin and the one responsible for setting up the entire operation in India. Through the instant loan apps, these people were able to extract Rs. 21,000 crore from the defaulters (victims).

In Andhra Pradesh, a police officer handed over his own son to the Hyderabad cyber crime police department after his alleged involvement in the “Instant Loan Apps Scam” case on Saturday. The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Kurnool district, after getting information on his son’s involvement in the scam, tipped off the Hyderabad cyber crime branch and turned him over to the police. His son worked in the same companies that harassed the loan defaulters. These call centres that were setup by Chinese nationals, resulted in more than Rs 20,000 crore fraud. The money was sent from India to China in the form of bitcoins.