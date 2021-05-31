How Much Will it Cost India to Fly Back Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi

The fugitive Mehul Choksi will be brought back to India for trial. Bombardier Global 5000 was hired to fly him back. According to officials, this flight costs about Rs 8.46 lakh per hour. It is a private chartered aircraft that is going to be used to fly back fugitive Choksi who was involved in the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Since the rate per hour is Rs 8.46 lakh and the flight to Antigua around 16 hours, the total cost will be really high, about Rs 1.35 to Rs 1.43 crore to reach there. Flying back can cost up to 2.86 crore as well. The rate will also include fuel charges, flying over charges in each country and other expenses as well.

What is it About?

The fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi who has been on a run was captured in Dominica. He tried escaping through the Carrabien island waters but was later caught. He was in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica

The police have been after Choksi for his involvement in the Rs 12,000 crore PNB scam. He tried to flee and went missing Sunday (May 23). The Antigua police started searching for him. Every one suspected him to have tried fleeing through the waters as there was no record of him flying out of India. The suspicion was right.

The Antigua government informed other countries to be on the lookout and pass the information in case he was sighted. Interpol was asked to give a yellow notice. According to the sources, he was caught on Tuesday night by Dominica.