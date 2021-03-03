How Khammam Gang Looted Bank Manager In The Guise Of Giving Him A Lift

Khammam: An incident took place in Khammam where a man was given a lift in a car and later his valuables were stolen along the way.

Two people have already been arrested by rural police on Tuesday. According to Rural CI Satyanarayana Reddy, Mattayya is the manager of ICICI Bank in Srirannagar in the city.

He was waiting for a bus in LB Nagar to reach Khammam on February 26. Identified as Darawat Kavitha and Kura Ayyanna, who came in a Maruti car, picked up the man.

They stopped at Tallampad and threatened him with knives and stole two hand rings, a cell phone, and Rs 600.

After receiving the complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested the accused at Sujatanagar in Kottagudem on Tuesday.