How Did You Identify The Culprits: CBI Questions Hathras Victim's Brother

The Central Bureau of Investigation has again questioned the elder brother of Hathras victim who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Hathras.

The brother of the Hathras victim was quizzed about the sequence of events that took place on September 14 and asked him how he identified the four accused who were named in the FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On October 11, the CBI took over the case from the UP Police. "The complainant had alleged that on 14th September, the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh government and further notification from Government of India," the CBI had said. After taking over the case, the CBI team along with experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory reconstructed the crime scene. The father of the teenager and two brothers have been cross-examined several times.

A delegation of the People's Union of Civil Liberties, the human rights body met the teenager's family yesterday. The teenager’s brother said that the CBI officials were suspecting that he was not telling the truth about the sequence of events of 14th September. The CBI is going through the call records of the prime accused with a phone number whose SIM card was in the name of the teenager's brother. He said that this is an old SIM card and the phone is used by his father. The SIT appointed by the UP government has also submitted its final report.