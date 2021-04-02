Hotel Owner Found Dead in Chikkadpally

A tragic incident happened in Chikkadpally of Hyderabad. A hotel owner was found murdered at his house in Chikkadpally on Wednesday night.

The owner of a hotel, Sardar Satnam Singh, lived along with his family at Suryanagar near Chikkadpally. On March 10 his family went to Gowliguda and they were staying there. Sardar Satnam Singh, who was alone started living with Nishanth Singh who works at his food stall in Naryanguda.

According to Chikkadpally SHO, P Shiva Shankar Rao “A person who went to meet Satnam Singh on Thursday evening found him dead.”The police reached the spot and started investigating the case. It is learnt that Nishanth Singh has gone missing and the mobile phone of Satnam Singh is also missing. "The Assailant had slit the throat of Satnam Singh,” revealed the police.

The police has formed a team to find Nishanth Singh.