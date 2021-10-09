Horror in Lucknow Mumbai Pushpak Express: Woman Gangraped in Moving Train

According to police, four people were arrested on Saturday for reportedly rapping a woman on the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express (October 9). A hunt for four more suspects is also ongoing, added the police.

When the Lucknow-Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express left the Igatpuri stop, which is considered to be a technical halt station, the horrific crime took place. The alleged incident occurred while the express train was traversing the ghat area, according to Mumbai GRP Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.

According to reports, eight people forced their way into a cabin of the Pushpak train and began plundering the passengers. The eight accused were allegedly armed with knives and plundered around 20 passengers. At least five of the passengers received minor injuries as a result of the incident. Then the eight approached a woman and forced her for intercourse.

The accused raped the woman for nearly half an hour, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP), until the train arrived at Kasara station, where people alerted the officials.

Two of the suspects were apprehended by GRP at Kasara, and the other two were apprehended later that night. The woman was rushed to the nearby hospital for examination and treatment. She is out of danger, confirmed the doctors.