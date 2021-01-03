Honour killing: Man Stabbed To Death In Panipat, Haryana

PANIPAT: In another shocking case of Honor Killing, a 23 year-old man was stabbed to death in Panipat Market, Haryana. The incident took place on Friday night, where the man was stabbed by his own brother-in-law.

The victim Neeraj, recently married a woman from a different caste. His wife Komal’s family was unhappy with the match. This resulted in Komal’s brother and one of the relatives to attack Neeraj in the Bhavna chowk market. The CCTV cameras recorded the entire incident. It can be seen that Neeraj was stabbed multiple times.

The suspects ran away as soon as Neeraj fell unconscious. He had sustained at least 12 stab injuries. Neeraj was rushed to the nearest hospital but there he was declared dead. The attackers are still at large.

Neeraj and Komal who were neighbors, got married in November 2020 after falling in love with each other. The woman’s family did not approve of their match as Neeraj was from a different caste. Going against the will of her family, the couple ended up getting married in a Court.

Neeraj’s family was fine with the marriage. Komal’s father and brothers kept harassing Neeraj and threatened him multiple times. Suspecting an attack from them, Neeraj’s brother went to the police in order to register a complaint. But the police took no further action.

The police finally registered an FIR and an investigation is taking place. “We have registered an FIR on charges of murder. Preliminary probe revealed that two men had attacked Neeraj that resulted in his death. Both are yet absconding,” said the investigating police officer.

Similar incident took place in another Haryana city. Pooja (28) and Rohit (26) were shot by Pooja’s uncle and cousin in Rohtak. Four men including the uncle Kuldeep and cousin Vikas were arrested.