ANANTAPUR: A transgender named Niharika (35) was brutally murdered and set on fire on Friday night by the accused, on the Kotnor National Highway near the Hindupur in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh as he failed to repay a loan of Rs three lakhs. The half-burnt body of Niharika was found in Indiramma colony on Saturday.

According to information given by Hindupuram One Town Urban CI Balamaddileti, a transgender Niharika hailing from Yarraguntapalli in Parigi mandal was living in a rented house at Indiramma colony and earning a living by begging.

Rajasekhar from the same village befriended her and used to visit Niharika regularly. Apparently Rajasekhar had taken Rs three Lakhs from Niharika over a period of few years. When she asked him to repay the money, Rajasekhar stopped visiting her house in the past few months. Upset over this Niharika allegedly threatened to complain to Rajasekhar’s wife about the whole affair.

Worried about this, Rajasekhar on Friday night came to meet her. They are said to have consumed alcohol and got into a fight over the money issue. Rajasekahar allegedly slit Niharika’s throat with a knife and poured petrol on the body, set it on fire, and fled from the scene.

Upon receiving information, the Hindupur police arrived at the scene of crime on Saturday morning and registered a case. CI Balamaddileti said they were searching for the whereabouts of Rajasekhar and one person named Hanumanthappa who helped the accused.