HINDUPUR: Police have cracked the case of a medical student from Telangana, who was found dead in a lodge here in the Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh recently. As per reports in Sakshi, it was confirmed that Dr. Akshitha was murdered by her lover named Mahesh Varma.

Akshita who hailed from Mangapet in the Mulugu district was pursuing her PG in a medical college at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka after completion of her MBBS degree. She had apparently gone with the accused Mahesh Varma and took a room in a lodge in Hindupur.

On the same day in the evening hours, Mahesh informed the police that Akshita was dead. He told the police that they both were friends and that after having lunch he slept and after waking up he found her dead.

Police then informed the news of her death to Akshitha’s family members. But the police who suspected something amiss questioned him further and upon interrogation, Mahesh confessed to the murder. He told them that he was not a friend, but was in love with the victim. Mahesh was working as an interior designer in Hyderabad and was from Patancheru in Sanga Reddy district.



Police said that he had confessed to their relationship and had strangled her to death. The reasons behind the murder are yet to be disclosed by the police. As per reports, Dr Akshitha was already married and her husband was a pediatrician working in Warangal, and that they had a one-year-old daughter also.

Also Read: Karnataka Road Accident: 9 Killed, 4 Critical After Tempo Rams Into Lorry At Tumkur