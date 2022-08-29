Sathya Sai District: Hindupur Disha police who solved the case of a medical student from Telangana, found dead in a lodge here in the Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh recently, revealed the details of her murder case on Sunday. DSP Srinivasulu and II Town Police CI Venkateswarulu revealed that Dr. Akshitha was raped and murdered by the accused P Mahesh Varma who was arrested on Sunday.

The Disha Police in a press meeting said that Mahesh Varma who hailed from Etunagaram had met the victim while traveling on a bus around six months ago. He took her phone number through Instagram and started making video calls and harassed her in the name of love. When Dr Akshitha joined PG course in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur Medical College, he followed her there and continued harassing her despite her telling him that she was already married and had a baby girl. Mahesh had her name and picture tattooed on his body and showed it to her and also threatened to commit suicide. When she did not relent, he morphed her pictures and threatened to have them uploaded online and took her to Bengaluru, and raped her there.

Using the same threat he called her to Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh on August 24 and raped her once again at GR Lodge. When she pleaded to have her photos deleted from his phone, the accused allegedly smothered her to death using a pillow. He told the lodge management that she was unwell and called the 108 ambulance and fled from there. Hindupur Disha Police lodged a case and after a thorough investigation traced and arrested the accused at a Railway Station. The police said that Mahesh Varma had several cases of harassment filed against him in Telangana and also served a jail term.

