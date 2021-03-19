High Profile Prostitution Racket in LB Nagar, Bangladeshi Among 4 Sex Workers Rescued

Rachakonda police busted a sex racket on Thursday and arrested four of its organizers and rescued four sex workers, including a Bangladesh national.

The arrested were Desineni Venkateshwar Rao, the owner of Sai Durga lodge, Sakijan Khatun from West Bengal, and couple Mandla Avinash and his wife Guguloth Sujatha. Another accused, Ravi, was absconding.

The prostitution racket was busted following a tip-off and the cops raided the Sai Durga lodge opposite Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar. Police conducted the raid and arrested the accused and rescued the women from their clutches.

Police said that Venkateshwar Rao in collusion with Avinash and his wife Sujatha was operating the brothel, while, Sakijan and Ravi would bring sex workers.

The organisers would lure the customers with the photos of sex workers and would collect Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 from the clients and the victims are paid a very less amount.