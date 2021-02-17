High Court Advocate Couple Brutally Murdered Inside Car At Peddapalli

A Telangana High Court advocate Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani who was also a lawyer were brutally murdered in their car at Kamanpur in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

As per reports the couple had finished their work at the Manthani Court and were returning to Hyderabad at 2:30 PM. When they reached Ramagiri mandal,(close to 200 kms from Hyderabad) unidentified assailants who were waiting near the Kalavacharla petrol pump, intercepted their car and attacked them using knives. After the vehicle stopped they attacked the couple indiscriminately with knives and fled from there.

Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani were brutally stabbed inside the car itself. Onlookers called the 108 ambulance and they were immediately rushed to the Hospital at Peddapalli. They died while undergoing treatment. It is reported that attack and murder was pre-planned and was due to old enemities.The Advocate in his dying declaration had said that a person named Kunta Srinivas of Gunjapadugu had attacked them.

It is said that the advocate Vaman Rao was involved in some controversial dealings and in this regard, Srinivas had allegedly been threatening the deceased, sources close to the advocate said. It is reported that Kunta Srinivas was a local TRS Mandal leader who was also involved in a murder case.

Police who were informed about the incident immediately launched a search for the assailants. They are said to be conducting searches at the check posts. Meanwhile police have taken the driver into custody and have detained some people based on suspicion and are interrogating them about the incident.

Ramagundam CP Sathyanarayana said that they were taking up the case on high priority and were examining all angles. Six teams have been formed to locate the attackers, CCTV footage along the way is also being examined, he said.

Meanwhile the Telangana Bar Council and Advocate forums have condemned the brutal murder of the advocate couple and demanded that the police arrest the culprits immediately.