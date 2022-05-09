Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore Hidden in Soap Boxes Seized In Assam

DIPHU: Heroin worth Rs 15 Crore was seized and two people were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Police and CRPF conducted a vehicle search and seized around two kg of heroin concealed in 152 soapboxes from a vehicle, Karbi Anglong Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma said. The searches were conducted at 12 Mile in Dillai police station area along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state boundary.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the seizure of the huge haul of drugs and that the two people arrested were from Manipur and Nagaland.

#AssamAgainstDrugs In a big and smart op, @assampolice intercepted a car at 12 Mile under Dillai PS and recovered 152 soap boxes containing 1.995 kg suspected Heroin. Two persons of 2 neighbouring states apprehended. Further investigation is on. Keep it up Assam Police 👍 pic.twitter.com/rFbCW6Clt6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2022

